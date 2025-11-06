The Opps Retain AEW World Trios Titles In Dynamite Main Event

The Opps were baited into putting their AEW World Trios Championships on the line against Hangman Page, Eddie Kingston, and Hook on the November 5 episode of "AEW Dynamite." While it wasn't meant to be a title match at the start of the night, The Opps ended the night with the titles around their waists by getting the win in the main event.

Samoa Joe looked like he was going to start things off with Page, but he decided to tag out to Katsuyori Shibata who got a number of strikes in on the AEW World Champion to take an early lead. Powerhouse Hobbs got himself into the match as Page managed to make a tag to Hook, with the two former Team Taz members exchanging strikes and Suplexes as the match entered into the commercial break. Kingston finally got his chance to be the legal man as he went toe-to-tow with Joe, but Kingston was worn down quickly as Shibata came back into the match to keep the control. Shibata even hit Kingston with a low blow when the referee's back was turned, which allowed Joe to tag back in and work over an already weakened Kingston.

Back out of the break, Joe continued to isolate Kingston with strikes and nerve holds, but Kingston rolled out of the way when Joe went for a Senton and tagged in Page. Hobbs came in for The Opps, who looked like he had cut off Page's run of momentum, but the AEW World Champion thought fast and hit a Moonsault in the ring for a near fall. Shibata and Joe then faced off with Kingston and Hook, but Hook couldn't stay in the action for long as his back was already injured, leading to Page and Kingston trying to isolate Shibata. Just as it looked like Page and Kingston were going to put Shibata down for good, Hobbs dragged Page off the apron, pounced him up the ramp, and after countering a spinning elbow, Powerslammed Page off the stage through a table.

Kingston and Hook had to fight the match by themselves, and it looked like they might have a glimmer of hope as Shibata misfired and kicked Joe in the face by accident. However, Hobbs rushed back to the ring and squashed Kingston in the corner, leading to Hook getting the tag and trying to lock in the Redrum, but Hobbs was too much to handle and he put Hook in the Torture Rack, forcing Hook to submit to retain the titles. After the match, as The Opps were making their way back up the ramp with their gold in hand, it was confirmed that Hobbs and Page will go one-on-one next week in a Falls Count Anywhere match.