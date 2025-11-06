CM Punk Tells WWE Star To 'Stop Hanging Around' Dominik Mysterio In Birthday Message

Dominik Mysterio is making plenty of friends and plenty of enemies in WWE, such is the burden of being a young double champion on the rise. One such enemy is current WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, and one such friend is Roxanne Perez. Punk, possibly looking out for Perez, took a cheeky shot at the two's friendship in his birthday message to the former WWE NXT Women's Champion.

"Happy birthday [Roxanne Perez]," Punk wrote on Instagram. "Proud of how hard you've worked and how far you've come. Please stop hanging around [Dominik Mysterio]."

Perez, like former NXT star Cora Jade and others, was one of the developmental talents seemingly taken under the wing of Punk after he returned to WWE in 2023. Punk's wife, AJ Lee, who returned to the company earlier this autumn, was also instrumental in inspiring Perez's journey, even going so far as to call Perez her "daughter" on occasion. Perez joined Mysterio in The Judgement Day stable earlier this year, following an injury to Liv Morgan. In doing so, Perez didn't just cozy up to Morgan's longtime on-screen beau, as well as the rest of the faction, but also took over as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Punk and Mysterio have plenty of history, as Mysterio was Punk's first opponent following the former AEW World Champion's return to the company. Punk bested the current WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion at a live event in Los Angeles, CA, in his first match in WWE in a decade.