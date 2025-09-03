WWE's Roxanne Perez Explains The Closeness Of Women In The Judgment Day

Despite being brought into the Judgment Day per the recommendation of Finn Balor, Roxanne Perez has long battled against the apprehension from the other members, such as her female cohort Raquel Rodriguez. In more recent weeks, that hesitation has gradually subsided, with Perez and Rodriguez now working together in a more unified manner.

According to Rodriguez, there is still some work needed to be done for their overall partnership. As Perez points out, though, their level of trust has noticeably improved. "I have consistently proved to the Judgment Day that I have their backs, regardless of whether we have championships or whether we don't. So why would they not trust me at this point?" Perez said on "WWE Raw Recap."

When further asked about how she and Perez have bonded as teammates, Rodriguez pointed to their similar backgrounds. "We're both from Texas. We're both from the border of Texas. We were both raised in Hispanic households," Rodriguez said. "I mean, we're pretty much cousins, if you really want to think about it, so this was kind of inevitable at the end of the day. I think that's what really makes us such a good team."

Regarding Liv Morgan, the third female in the Judgment Day, Perez noted that she and Rodriguez have been in constant communication with Morgan over FaceTime, even while she remains on the sidelines with a shoulder injury. At the time of sustaining this injury, Morgan reigned as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Rodriguez. In her absence, Perez then stepped in to fill her place and enjoyed two successful title defenses with Rodriguez, including one at WWE Evolution.

