Backstage Update On WWE Star Liv Morgan's Injury Status

WWE star Liv Morgan has been out of action for nearly two months after sustaining a separated shoulder in the early moments of her match against Kairi Sane on "WWE RAW." This injury later required Morgan to get surgery and WWE to slightly alter their championship lineup as Roxanne Perez stepped in to replace Morgan as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at the time. Since then, the timeline for Morgan's return has remained relatively fuzzy. Thanks to a new report, we now have a clearer picture.

According to PWI Elite, WWE officials are hopeful that Morgan will return to in-ring action at the start of 2026, assuming everything surrounding her recovery stays on schedule. This week, Morgan was reportedly scheduled for an updated medical evaluation. Whether or not that examination has already happened is unknown, though she is said to have been absent from "Raw" in Quebec City.

Amidst her overarching absence, Morgan's Judgment Day stablemates Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez successfully defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE Evolution and on "Raw." At WWE SummerSlam, however, the pair lost the titles to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. This weekend, Perez and Rodriguez will be present at AAA TripleMania XXXII, with the latter competing in a mixed tag match alongside cohorts Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Morgan is no stranger to shoulder injuries, as she previously suffered a bicep tear, rotator cuff tear, and labrum tear in 2023, which kept her sidelined for over six months. She returned from that set of injuries at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble.