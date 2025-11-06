AEW Dynamite - 11/5/2025: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

Thanks to his feud with Jon Moxley being so over the top when it comes to the violence level, what with the Molotov Cocktails, coffins, and aquariums being involved, Darby Allin hasn't really had the chance to showcase what made him perhaps the best TV wrestler in the world in 2024. When you take away the hardcore deathmatch stuff from certain wrestlers, they fall flat on their face and aren't able to transition into a role where they can have consistently good performances on a weekly basis. That isn't the case with Darby as he is just as good at being technical as he is being a lunatic.

This match with Daniel Garcia is a perfect example of that. A match to potentially level up the Blood and Guts advantage series that is easily one of the best matches we've seen on "AEW Dynamite" in the past few weeks. Right from the jump, you can tell that Garcia's whole game is to outwork Darby on the mat as he is, on paper at least, the more technically sound of the two. However, knowing that Jon Moxley is not only in a position where he wants the advantage for the Death Riders next week, but in a position where he might not want to wrestle Roderick Strong on "AEW Collision" this Saturday, Garcia is more than happy to bend a few of the rules in order to get the win.

With Darby being the freak that he his when it comes to sustaining punishment, guys are often allowed to go a little further with him in putting themselves over as major threats, and this match right here might just be Garcia's best individual performance we've seen from him in a long time. When I think about it, not since the matches he had with Bryan Danielson in 2022 have I been more engaged with a Daniel Garcia match than I was tonight. He was mean, vicious, and for the first time since joining the Death Riders, believable when it comes to being the little savage that Moxley wants to mould him in to. If we get this Garcia in something like the Continental Classic at the end of the year, it could be a great run for him.

As for Darby, he was once again on top form, with this performance being more in line with his Continental Classic run in 2024 than any of the violent bloodbaths he has been involved in as of late. My easy pick for match of the night, and given how this build has been going these past few weeks, the Blood and Guts match next week is lowkey shaping up to be something wonderful.

Written by Sam Palmer