Triple H Identifies The Keys To Finding Success As A Modern WWE Star

The wrestling industry has changed considerately compared to the era in which Paul "Triple H" Levesque originally established himself. Today, in addition to the indies, there are many roads that could potentially lead into WWE, with programs such as WWE ID and NIL, and developmental brands like Evolve, LFG, and even "NXT." During an interview on the "All-In Podcast," Levesque explained why these programs exist and what he specifically looks for in prospective talent.

"One of my tasks now, in my job, is finding that next generation of stars," Levesque said. "We have a robust program through college athletics, through an NIL program, through a lot of different avenues where we find talent."

He explained that ultimately the key to not just making it in wrestling but catching Levesque's eye is charisma and the ability to connect with people. "It's one of the things about WWE that I think is remarkable is it is a kind of combination of everything, right? The athleticism, the showmanship, the charisma skills you have to have, the media skills that we teach from day one coming in the door."

Levesque further expressed that once someone ends up leaving WWE after finding any level of success in the promotion, they'll be well-suited to do just about anything in life. "I truly feel like for a lot of people, sometimes it can be a lot less about all the things you know and how good you are to them as the charisma to get people to listen to you," he opined, noting that this is something that makes leaders, even in politics. Based on his White House visits, Levesque stated that he's seen how many politicians are huge fans of WWE, possibly because of those shared traits.

