Former WWE Contributor Lambasts Use Of AI

Recent reports have made some bold claims about the direction forward for WWE's creative department, asserting that the promotion is moving towards using AI to generate storylines and segments. Additionally, it has been claimed that Paul "Triple H" Levesque has introduced a new Senior Director of Creative Strategy to transition the company towards AI, with divisions in the Video and Graphics departments on top of this. Since then, former WWE writer Nick Manfredini has caught wind of the report, and gave his take on this potential direction for the promotion on "Wrestling with Freddie."

"First of all, I don't think that I know how accurate that report is," Manfredini said. "I don't think it's true. 'Cause again, you need writers at TV to produce all this stuff. So you're not going to replace them. You're not going to have a f**king robot, you know – at least not yet – produce a walk or shoot a promo."

Manfredini further explained that the creative team is giant, with plenty of concepts to go around, so having ChatGPT come up with ideas would be redundant.

Some online fans have suggested that WWE has considered this direction due to the viral SORA AI memes that broke the internet not too long ago, where long-dead celebrities and notable figures like Martin Luther King Jr. were portrayed as wrestlers and cut promos that many seemed to enjoy. However, the underlying issue about moving towards AI was noted by Manfredini and Freddie Prinze Jr., as it could eventually lead to WWE committing mass layoffs in the creative department.

