Nikki Bella Explains What's Different About Current WWE Run

Nikki Bella made her surprise return to WWE this year at the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match, before coming back later this year ahead of Evolution to become a regular competitor again. So far, Bella has already competed for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch and is currently feuding with Roxanne Perez, but according to the WWE Hall of Famer herself, this time her run in the promotion will be different.

During an episode of her podcast alongside her sister Brie Bella, "The Nikki & Brie Show," Bella noted how she's currently feuding against someone with a 20-year age gap, and how she has to challenge herself.

"What I love is, just for myself, I get to continue see me grow, get better, keep bringing it up another notch," she noted. "I know what I'm going to do next week for the tag match. I know the things that I'm going to work on this week in the gym and in training, and I know the changes I'll make."

Bella feels that she's pushing her limits harder than she ever did during her initial WWE run.

"I'm learning more about myself in this era, and I sit and watch and I get feedback from [Brie] and Brian [Danielson], from myself, and I know what I need to do next," she explained. Bella further expressed how she got a lot of positive feedback from her recent match against Perez, and how she ended up trending on X because of all the online chatter. "There's just a lot of moments for me where I just continue to push myself out of my comfort zone."

