WWE RAW 11/3/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

What timeline are we in?

I'm still attempting to process whatever happened on Monday's "WWE Raw" opener, where CM Punk took to the microphone to celebrate his world title win, only for Logan Paul to show up, trash talk him, then have a dramatic internal conflict when The Vision appeared to beat down "The Second City Saint." My hair is tousled from the absolute storm of an opening segment that was. The whiplash from this arc has me booking a chiropractor appointment. What do you mean we have babyface Logan Paul in the year 2025?

Okay, if you've seen the end of the show, then you know that we don't actually have babyface Logan Paul. Still, I have words about the opening segment, and how weird it was, both in vacuum and considering the end of the show. The arrival of Paul-shaped rain onto Punk's post-world title win parade was weird enough, but after some typical Paul-isms and the arrival of The Vision, his resolution began to falter. I get that he's a cowardly heel and that's his whole thing. I get that in order for a character to develop — for a person to change — they first must be made uncomfortable. Why not drag that out over the course of the month, then? Why not allow for us to gain sympathy for Paul (however much of a Sisyphean task that is), and draw out his babyface turn? Don't just shock us into the ice-cold water. I know that this turn actually didn't end up happening, but if this was a legitimate babyface turn, the pacing of it would have tarnished the entire thing for me (aside from, you know, the obvious towheaded man at the center of it).

I'm not going to get too into the end of the show — my colleague will indulge you — but the fact that WWE was so dramatic about babyface Paul, only to not pull the trigger with it, is so weird. WWE knows that Paul is an unsavory character in and out of the ring, so the fact that they even teased this babyface turn is crazy. This then loops back to my original criticism: why tease a Paul babyface turn, and why do it poorly? I know the jury is still out on whether WWE has employed the use of AI in its storylines, but I'd file this weird Paul arc as evidence for such an argument.

There were some redeeming qualities of the opening segment, mainly, Punk putting several stars over by name-dropping them, but the good was not sufficient to counteract the bad. What do you mean we got a babyface Logan Paul, even for a moment, in the year 2025?

Written by Angeline Phu