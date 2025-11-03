Triple H Reflects On SNME, Promises 'New Landscape In WWE' Starting On Tonight's Raw

There have been five editions of Saturday Night's Main Event since WWE relaunched the special in December 2024, and this past weekend's SNME in Salt Lake City, Utah was arguably the most eventful of the bunch. Not only did John Cena announce a tournament to determine his last ever opponent, but several title pictures were flipped on their head, with Jade Cargill winning the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton, and CM Punk defeating Jey Uso to capture the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Those happenings have Triple H feeling pretty good about WWE's direction going forward. Taking to X Monday afternoon, Triple H posted some highlights from SNME, while reflecting on the event and the future.

"A lot can happen on a Saturday night in WWE," Triple H tweeted. "Four high-stakes matches...Two NEW world champions crowned...And a history-making announcement for December 13th...There's a new landscape in WWE, starting tonight on WWE Raw."

While it's possible he is just referring to the events of this past Saturday night as responsible for the landscape change, Triple H's use of the phrase will likely have some fans wondering if another big WWE happening could be in the works. Whether or not that's the case or not, the new "Raw" landscape will feature plenty of tag team matches similar to the old "Raw" landscape.

Among the tag matches will be the World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will defend the titles against former champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, while Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella will battle Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria face the Kabuki Warriors. The show will also feature Penta facing El Grande Americano in angles action, and Punk's first appearance as World Heavyweight Champion.