WWE Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio Returns To Raw, Confronts Double Champion Son Dominik

It was rumored earlier in the night, and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio officially made his return to "WWE Raw" on Monday, and even got physical following his recovery from a groin injury. Mysterio appeared on the show to confront his son, Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik went out to the ring to gloat and once again proclaim himself as "King of the Luchadores" after defeating Rusev and Penta at Saturday Night's Main Event. He didn't get to gloat for longer, however, before his father's music interrupted him and Rey also came out to the ring. He said Dominik could called himself the greatest champion all day long, but he had to draw a line when his son calls himself the King of the Luchadores. Rey said every time he says it, Dominik disrespects their blood. Rey asked if Dominik thought he was better than the likes of El Santo or Eddie Guerrero.

The younger Mysterio said that there's one luchador he knows he's better than, and that's Rey. His father said he wasn't going to stand there and let his son disrespect Lucha libre, and that's when Rey took off his jacket. Dominik called his dad jealous and told him to get out of the ring. Rey said that Dominik needed to understand that as long as he's around, Dominik will never be King of the Luchadores, it will never be his ring, and he'll never be the greatest Mysterio.

With that, Dominik went to throw a right hand at Rey, but his father blocked the shot and fired back. Rey hit his son with a 619 and went up top for the frog splash, but the Intercontinental Champion rolled out of the ring.