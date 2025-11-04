WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Backstage At Tonight's Raw, Possibly Set To Return

A WWE Hall of Famer who hasn't competed in the ring since April due to injury is reportedly backstage at "WWE Raw." According to WrestleVotes on X (formerly Twitter), Rey Mysterio is at the show in Rio Rancho, New Mexico and there are signs indicating the star will appear on the show.

Mysterio hasn't been seen on WWE TV since a match alongside Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix on "WWE SmackDown" on April 18. The team defeated American Made's Chad Gabe and Brutus and Julius Creed. Mysterio's last singles match was a win over Julius on "WWE Raw" the week prior. He has been on the sidelines with a torn groin, an injury he suffered in the days leading up to WrestleMania, but had reportedly been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida since September.

It's not clear where Mysterio may show up on "Raw" tonight, but his former LWO stablemate, Dragon Lee, will defend the World Tag Team Championships alongside partner AJ Styles against the Judgment Day.