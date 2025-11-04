Logan Paul Reluctantly Joins Forces With CM Punk In Possible Babyface Turn On WWE Raw

Nobody was expecting the Monday after "Saturday Night's Main Event" to be a peaceful one, but the opening of "WWE Raw" defied even the wildest of predictions. New WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk found himself at odds with both a returning Logan Paul and The Vision, but when push came to shove, it was "The Maverick" who stood alongside "The Best in the World" to kick off Monday's "Raw."

Punk opened the show Monday night to an adoring New Mexico crowd, and after taunting the injured Seth Rollins, Punk laid out his plans for his reign. While he blasted personal enemies, such as Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman, and Dominik Mysterio, Punk also acknowledged potential challengers, such as AJ Styles, JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, Sheamus, and John Cena.

"Anyone who deserves it, step in line!" Punk taunted. "Because the champ is here!"

Paul answered the call, and, despite Punk's protests, highlighted his own in-ring record with talent such as Roman Reigns, Styles, and Cena. The Vision quickly interrupted Paul's title campaign, with Heyman pushing Reed and Breakker over Paul. Heyman claimed that Paul was neither in the front nor back of the line — rather, "in the line waiting to get in line." After a response from Paul and Breakker, The Vision stormed the ring, and Punk invited Paul to either fight or leave.

Paul left, but as The Vision beat Punk down, Paul seemed to experience a change of heart. Paul returned to even the odds, but the famous Youtuber found himself instead at the end of a Tsunami from Reed. Punk ultimately levied a steel chair against The Vision to end the segment.

With Survivor Series: War Games fast-approaching, some may see Paul's potential turn as an indication of his presence on the babyface War Games team. This theory has neither been proven nor disproven.