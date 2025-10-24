Report Details Plans For WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025 After Seth Rollins' Injury

Throughout the last month, WWE has been heavily suffering from the injury bug, with major stars like Seth Rollins, Jacob Fatu and Sol Ruca all slated to be out of action for an extended period of time. With many of the injured stars being involved in high profile storylines before getting hurt, it's quickly impacted WWE's creative plans, with the biggest change occurring when Rollins was stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship. It was initially believed that Survivor Series would be the WWE event most affected by the injuries, with it taking place in November, but a new report has suggested that the men's WarGames match is expected to go as planned without Rollins.

According to Dave Meltzer in a recent edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series will still be centered around a team involving CM Punk and Roman Reigns going against a heel unit led by The Vision. Meltzer noted that many believed the participants of the WarGames match would be changed to The Wyatt Sicks vs. Solo Sikoa and The MFTs due to the recent storyline between both factions on "WWE SmackDown." However, it seems like the promotion is still looking to deliver the original plans for WarGames despite Rollins being unable to lead The Vision into the match.

Earlier this week, Rollins underwent surgery for the shoulder injury he endured in his match with Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. Although there's no official timeline for Rollins' return, it's expected that he will be sidelined for the remainder of the year. Although many assume that Reigns and Punk could be joined by Jey and Jimmy Uso at Survivor Series, it's been reported that Austin Theory and Brock Lesnar are potential options to join The Vision at the event.