WWE SmackDown 10/10/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Over the last few weeks, I've really liked how WWE has tried to re-establish, almost like they were re-introducing, Solo Sikoa and his MFTs (though I'll admittedly never like that name) through the various video vignettes by Sikoa naming off each member of the faction and their accomplishments, with the final one mentioning the missing piece. Tonight, all of that rather unexpectedly came to a head when a returning Tama Tonga, wearing his Guerillas of Destiny face paint from his NJPW days, interfered in the United States Championship Open Challenge match where Sami Zayn was defending against Shinsuke Nakamura.

That brought the rest of the faction out, also wearing face paint, outside of Sikoa, and the crowd went mild. However, their confrontation later in the night popped the crowd big time and even got "this is awesome" chants during a simple stare down. I don't know if I would have necessarily been amongst those chants, but I did really love the fact the MFTs were establishing themself further in the tag team division when they confronted the Wyatt Sicks following their successful title defense again the Street Profits.

I think I partially liked it because before, the entire faction was centered around Sikoa. While he seemed like the ringleader for this tonight, of course, the MFTs confronting another faction, especially the one that holds the tag team championships, just felt different. Just from that, I get the sense that Sikoa is mores behind them this time around. The "new to this" feeling that I got from the promo videos flowed into this, as well. I also really liked the fact that without Uncle Howdy/Bo Dallas there tonight, it was Nikki Cross who stood up to Sikoa and tried to get in his face. But, when Howdy returns, a face-off between him and Sikoa is going to be very interesting. This was also all very effective without any physicality.

While I could be totally off base and this is all once again about Sikoa, I'm getting a good feeling about this. I had complained about no team on "SmackDown," or even beyond, feeling like they could defeat Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis for the championships, but I'm thinking a combination of the MFTs certainly could. The Bloodline storyline fell off, as one would expect, following WrestleMania 40 and it almost feels like WWE's creative team finally realized they're not going to capture all of that big storyline feeling again, so they're going a different direction. I'm excited to see where this goes throughout the next few weeks, and I'm glad WWE didn't wait until they were back in the states to start this angle with Sikoa's MFTs and the Wyatt Sicks.

Written by Daisy Ruth