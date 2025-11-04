Logan Paul Betrays CM Punk, Appears To Join The Vision Following WWE Raw Main Event

Logan Paul seemingly aligned himself with The Vision's Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed after he knocked out World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk with a pair of brass knuckles following the main event of "WWE Raw." Earlier in the night, the former United States Champion teased a babyface turn when he initially teamed up with Punk to square off against The Vision and took a Tsunami from Reed for his troubles.

Punk teamed up with Jey Uso to take on Breakker and Reed in the main event, but the match ended in a double countout with the teams brawling against one another on the outside. They continued to fight after the bell rang, with Reed holding Uso in place as Breaker ran the ropes and hit him with a spear, followed by a Tsunami from Reed. Punk slid back into the ring with a chair in hand to fight off the heels, but Breakker and Reed armed themselves with chairs from underneath the ring.

That's when Paul ran out and revealed himself to be armed with brass knuckles, but instead of taking on Breakker and Reed, he clocked Punk instead. Paul stared down Heyman in the middle of the ring and handed over the brass knuckles. Paul stood tall with The Vision as "Raw" went off the air.