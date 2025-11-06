Bully Ray Believes WWE Is Hinting At 'Modern-Day Dangerous Alliance' With Cody Rhodes

Paul Heyman's Dangerous Alliance faction has been something the WWE Hall of Famer has introduced in several promotions, including ECW, WCW, and several other promotions, but never in WWE. The promotion recently teased next year's WrestleMania in Las Vegas, positioning Cody Rhodes with Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Paul Heyman, which Bully Ray asserts could lean towards the introduction of the stable in WWE.

"Is this the time for Cody to join the rest of those Heyman guys?" Bully pointed out during an episode of "Busted Open After Dark." "Cody's got a very interesting look on his face...I've seen that look on Roman's Face, hard, stoic. I've seen that look on Brock's face, 'I'm just a bad motherf**ker.' I've seen that look on Punk's face, 'I'm the biggest rebel of the group.'"

Going into more detail on Rhodes's expression and why he thinks it's telling, Bully noted how the Universal WWE Champion doesn't look happy or ecstatic but instead like he just received a massive offer that he can't refuse.

"I don't know! I can look at a piece of art and see one thing, and you look at a piece of art and see another," he admitted, however. "Lots of Heyman guys. Lots of Heyman representation... And Cody."

Bully thinks that this placement might not be a coincidence.

"I always said that when the day comes, when Cody's heel day comes, that Paul Heyman is the guy to get in Cody's ear," Bully added, before joking that maybe Rhodes is just waiting for his drink in the poster.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.