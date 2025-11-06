Top High School Wrestling Tournament Changes Name To Honor Late WWE Star Bray Wyatt

The legacy of the late Windham Rotunda, known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt, will continue at his alma mater.

In 2005, Rotunda graduated from Hernando High School in Brooksville, Florida as a member of the school's wrestling and football teams. Two decades later, the school is now honoring him with the creation of a scholarship fund named after him. Additionally, its upcoming wrestling tournament has been renamed in tribute to Rotunda.

"With the blessing of the Rotunda Family and Brooksville Kiwanis we are changing the name of the long lasting Kiwanis Invitational to the Windham Rotunda Memorial Invitational," the Hernando Wrestling Club confirmed on Instagram. "We also are creating a scholarship fund in his name that will be presented to one senior wrestler every year before the finals of the tournament.

"This will be our 44th year hosting one of the most established high school wrestling tournaments in the state of Florida. Windham was my teammate and one of the most memorable athletes to ever wear the Purple and Gold. I hope this can be a small tribute to his lasting legacy. He is a true legend and someone we will never forget."

Rotunda's former teammate David Pritz currently serves as the head coach for the school's wrestling club. The first Windham Rotunda Memorial Invitational, organized by Pritz, will take place on December 5 and 6.

Rotunda died in August 2023 at the age of 36. His sister Mika noted in the comments that she and her father, WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda, cried about the high school's announcement.