Why Bully Ray Calls This AEW Star 'One Of The Most Wasted Talents' In The Business

Criticism against AEW for how the promotion continues to use its roster isn't a foreign concept, and when it comes to Lance Archer, there are some who are left stumped by how he's booked. Pro wrestling veteran Bully Ray is one of them, and in an episode of "Busted Open Radio," he explained exactly how he sees Archer being misused.

"I'm a big fan of Don Callis. I like what he's doing with the Callis Family ... but I think the group is becoming a little too big. It's starting to feel NWO-ish," he expressed. "I just think that Lance Archer is one of the most wasted talents that I've seen go through those doors. He's got the 'it' factor; he had the look."

Bully further opined that Archer passes the wrestling 'airport test,' meaning he's recognized when he walks into an airport, and noted how Archer, with an AEW t-shirt on, would bring eyes to the promotion.

"In the ring, I've always found him very, very good. I don't think he's as good today as he was five years ago, because he doesn't get to wrestle anymore!" Bully added, before opining that, during Archer's more active days in AEW, his matches were consistently entertaining. "I thought him – as a man, as a character, everything – credible. That's a guy that even 'til today, I would put him on a slab, hook up the paddles to his heart, I would try to revitalize him! I would try to bring him back to life!"