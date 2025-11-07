Dominik Mysterio Reportedly Paid Tribute To Lucha Libre Legends With Recent Tattoos

WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio turned heads recently when he revealed a massive Lucha libre-inspired neck tattoo. The new, prominent tattoo isn't the only new, meaningful ink that "Dirty Dom" is rocking, however. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," the younger Mysterio has gotten tattoos of various masks on his fingers.

Meltzer wrote that Mysterio got the masks of El Santo, Mil Mascaras, Rayo de Jalisco, Konnan (who is his God father), Psicosis, and Blue Demon. He noted that the star has other tattoos on his body honoring his uncle, the elder, original Rey Misterio, and Mascara Magica, or Eddie (stylized "Eddy" back then) Guerrero when he was working under a mask in CMLL.

The IC champion's neck tattoo was revealed via an Instagram post while he was out and about in Perth, Australia in October when WWE was in the country for Crown Jewel. A vintage footwear and fashion shop called Cold Wave Store posted a series of photos of the star holding up his purachses, with his neck tattoo clearly visible.

Also rocking a brand new neck tattoo is the newly-returned, and new United States Champion, Ilja Dragunov. Fans got to see his ink when he returned on "WWE SmackDown" on October 24 to answer Sami Zayn's United States Championship Open Challenge. As for Mysterio and his Intercontinental Championship, the 28 year old most recently successfully defended the gold against Rusev and Penta at Saturday Night's Main Event. He defended the AAA Mega Championship successfully against Dragon Lee at the promotion's Heroes Immortales event on October 25.