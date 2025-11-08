TNA Launches Open Contest To Find 'Mr. Elegance,' Featuring Substantial Reward

TNA Wrestling's Elegance Brand is searching for their "Mr. Elegance," and one lucky fan could become the next member of the group and earn themselves a massive reward. A video was posted to TNA's X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday, officially announcing the talent search for "Mr. Elegance."

The Personal Concierge, accompanied by Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, and M by Elegance outlined what kind of man they're searching for in the video, with the announcement that the winner will receive a one-year contract with TNA. The faction urged fans who think they meet the requirements to make a video to send to elegancebrand@tnawrestling.com.

In the video, Heather and M said they're looking for a man with "class and sass," and Ash butted in that he almost must have a "big juicy a**." The women mentioned they were looking for someone "strong and long" and Ash once again butted in with a question asking if they were talking about "ding dongs." The winner of the talent search must also be a "lean, mean, fighting machine." TNA is also advertising the talent search on its website, complete with the Elegance Brand's video and the email for fans to send in their work.

"Do you have panache, moxie and pizzazz? Then you could be Mr. Elegance," the website states. No deadline for video submissions is given on the website.

At the end of September, it was revealed Ash By Elegance would be stepping away from in-ring competition, and she vacated the TNA Knockouts Championship at TNA Victory Road. Days later on an episode of "TNA Impact," M and Heather, who were TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions, were defeated by The IInspiration for the gold.