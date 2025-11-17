WINC Watchlist: Hangman Adam Page's First AEW World Championship Reign

Honestly, this might be the greatest match in the history of American television.

It takes a lot of guts to give out a one hour time limit draw on free TV, particularly in the age of social media and smartphones where you effectively need to craft your shows around the idea that people at home are going to look at their devices more than the screen, but AEW in 2021 was a company that could do literally anything and it would be received well. If you thought WWE had momentum when Triple H took over the creative direction of the company, the momentum of All Elite Wrestling in 2021 felt like the fans were part of a true movement, and just when you thought they couldn't top everything they had done in the months prior, this happens.

Hangman Page defending his AEW Men's World Championship against Bryan Danielson in a match that wasn't as predictable as some might have thought given it was Page's first defense. Danielson was operating on a different plain of existence in 2021, having one of his career best years (which is saying something considering he wasn't wrestling for one third of it), and the old saying of "winning the title is easy, it's keeping it that is the difficult part" lingering in the back of Page's mind. Danielson had the control both physically and mentally, continually getting the better of Page on the mat and in exchanges, and celebrating with the smuggest jumping jacks you have ever seen.

As time goes on though, the Hangman Page we have all come to know and love today arrives. Honest, but with just enough of a mean streak to legitimize him as a proud babyface champion that can kick the ass of anyone who tries to step to him, including a man who claims to be the best wrestler in the world. By the end of this one, the fans are falling over themselves to see a winner as the finishers finally come out in the closing minutes, one of the very few AEW World Championship matches where the finishers are used maybe once, and the only reason the Buckshot Lariat didn't end the match is because the bell did that instead.

There's always going to be an argument of whether a match needs to go 60 minutes, and to be honest, no match ever really needs to go that long. But when it does, you want it to not feel like an hour, and you want it to be good. This match is both of those things and more. One of the best matches in AEW history, and essential viewing for all wrestling fans.

Written by Sam Palmer