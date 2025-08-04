AEW Announces Details For Full Gear 2025

Following on from the recent news that AEW WrestleDream 2025 would be taken out of Washington for the first time in favor of St. Louis, Missouri, and AEW Worlds End 2025 would be emanating from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on December 27, many AEW fans wondered where the company would host their annual Full Gear pay-per-view in November. That question has now been answered as AEW Full Gear 2025 will be taking place on Saturday, November 22 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

🚨 FULL GEAR IS COMING BACK TO NEWARK! 🚨 As first reported by @nypost, #AEWFullGear will be returning to the @PruCenter on Saturday, 11/22! Tickets go on sale on Monday, 8/25! Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale access, and for more information, go to... pic.twitter.com/gaiJHr2fLd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2025

The news was first broken by the New York Post, who spoke to AEW President and CEO Tony Khan regarding the announcement, who seemed very happy about bringing Full Gear back to New Jersey. "Being around wrestling and being a fan of wrestling my whole life, I know it's very important to keep a great relationship with the fans around New York and New Jersey, and we have such great fans in the area. Full Gear is one of the best events every year for AEW and the wrestling fans and I'm very excited to bring Full Gear back to the Prudential Center."

Tickets for the event will go on general sale at 10AM ET on August 25, with Premium Early Access Seating tickets going on sale at the same time on August 19, and a special pre-sale will begin on August 21 that are both accessible if fans sign up to be an AEW Insider via their official website.

The upcoming event will mark the third time in four years that the Prudential Center has hosted AEW's annual November pay-per-view, with the New Jersey fans also getting to witness the 2022 and 2024 instalments as well. 2022's show saw Jamie Hayter win the AEW Women's World Championship, Samoa Joe win the AEW TNT Championship, and MJF begin his reign as AEW World Champion by defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. As for 2024, Big Boom AJ brought the "BOOM!" in his AEW debut against QT Marshall, Daniel Garcia dethroned Jack Perry to become the AEW TNT Champion, and after being dethroned two years earlier, Jon Moxley kept hold of his AEW World Championship in the main event against Orange Cassidy.