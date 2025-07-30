Tony Khan Announces Date & Location For AEW Worlds End 2025

AEW's pay-per-view schedule for the back half of 2025 continues to come into focus. This morning, during an interview with Q101, Tony Khan announced that AEW Worlds End will take place on December 27 at the Now Arena, just outside Chicago, Illinois.

The venue has long been an important one for AEW. In addition to holding plenty of AEW shows there over the last six years, Now Arena served as the host of the first All In, the show that helped pave the way for AEW's existence. The promotion has also had a close connection to Chicago in general, which includes a residency at the city's Aragon Ballroom that's set to run through tomorrow's "AEW Collision."

It's too early to say what matches will take place at Worlds End, but since the inaugural event in 2023, it's been used to conclude the Continental Classic tournament. The PPV's first edition had Eddie Kingston win the tournament before MJF successfully defended the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe to end the show. Then, last year's Worlds End saw Kazuchika Okada come out on top, followed by Jon Moxley successfully defending the world title in a four-way main event.

Including Worlds End, AEW now has four PPVs announced through the end of this year. Khan has yet to unveil details on AEW Full Gear, one of the company's original four PPVs, which has traditionally taken place in November. The company's next major event is AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, set for London's O2 Arena on August 24.