Backstage Report On Nixon Newell & Miranda Alize Walking Out Of AEW Collision Taping

This past weekend, news broke that former WWE talent Nixon Newell and her tag partner, Miranda Alize, walked out of the November 8 taping of "AEW Collision," a week after the real-life couple made their debut on the previous episode. Both Newell and Alize have since commented on the story and provided their side to what happened, but a recent report from Fightful Select has provided some backstage insight into the matter.

The write-up states that the original claim that Newell and Alize refused to lose to Anna Jay and Tay Conti was false, and the wrestlers instead insisted on being given more than three minutes for the match. However, they were reportedly told that the show's time breakdown had been set already, causing them to leave. Sources in the AEW locker room indicated that there was a push backstage to get Newell booked after she expressed difficulties in getting bookings following her WWE release. Additionally, a separate source described the situation as being out of character for Newell.

Despite the sympathetic responses, other sources in AEW claimed that this weekend's situation wasn't the first issue with the former WWE talent, with conflicting information coming out about Newell being unhappy about her and Alize's debut match against Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir. Additionally, Bayne being visibly frustrated in the match was legitimate according to another source, who claimed Newell and Alize were not being cooperative during spots. Fightful reached out to Newell, who maintained that there was no disagreement and that only she and Alize have the true details.