FKA Tegan Nox Comments On AEW Collision Walk Out

Former WWE Superstar Tegan Nox, now known as Nixon Newell, made her AEW debut on the October 25 episode of "AEW Collision" alongside her real-life partner Miranda Alize as they confronted Anna Jay and Tay Melo. Newell and Alize faced off against TayJay a week later on the November 1 episode of "Collision," and a rematch was set to take place on the November 8 episode, but TayJay faced off with Maya World and Hyan instead.

Why did TayJay face Maya World and Hyan? According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Newell and Alize walked out of the "Collision" taping on November 8 less than an hour before the show was supposed to go live on TNT. Johnson reported that Newell and Alize were once again set to lose against TayJay, marking their second consecutive loss against the duo, which neither woman was too happy about, resulting in the pair walking out of the event. Following the report, both Newell and Alize took to their social media accounts to address the situation, with Newell saying "Not everything you read is true. Remember that." While Alize stated that the pair have a lot to say, before reposting a lot of comments on X (formerly known as Twitter) about the situation.

Not everything you read is true. Remember that. — Nixon Newell (@RealNixonNewell) November 9, 2025

We have SOOOOOOOO much to say ............... — 🦈 Miranda Alize 🦈 (@MirandaAlize_) November 9, 2025

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select released a follow up report giving more details about the situation, revealing that Newell and Alize walking out wasn't necessarily about the fact that they were asked to lose to TayJay for the second consecutive week, but that neither woman was happy about the fact that their match would have only lasted around three minutes. Sapp noted that Alize had been the more vocal of the two, but that Newell was also unhappy with the situation.

As for the reaction from within AEW, sources in the company told Fightful Select that they were quite shocked with the situation, while talents who liked both Newell and Alize believe they should have handled the situation differently. One source even stated that many talents had gone to bat for Newell in particular as she had revealed how difficult it was to get bookings over the past year following her release from WWE, and while neither woman had signed a contract with AEW, many people had pushed for them to appear. AEW sources also confirmed with both PWInsider and Fightful Select that Maya World and Hyan gained points backstage received a lot of praise for stepping up on such short notice, with many people commending their professionalism