Ex-WWE Star Nixon Newell (Fka Tegan Nox) Makes AEW Debut Backstage On Collision

The AEW women's tag team division is taking center stage over the next few weeks thanks to the tournament that will determine the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions taking place. However, it's not just the stars of AEW who are interested in the AEW women's tag team division as former WWE Superstar Tegan Nox, now known as Nixon Newell, made her feelings known on the October 25 episode of "AEW Collision."

Now part of the #AEW Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, @taymelo and @annajay___ give their take, but @RealNixonNewell and @MirandaAlize_ have opinions of their own! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/2Mr7WPKlUK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 26, 2025

During a backstage promo, Anna Jay and Tay Melo were discussing how they were one of the original female tag teams in AEW and that they have been building the women's tag team division for many years. TayJay were then interrupted by Newell and "The Lucha Baddie" Miranda Alize, who stated that they were two of the best wrestlers on the independent circuit and thought it would be a great idea to come to the company where the best wrestle and back up what they were saying. Melo proceeded to call Newell and Alize rude and that she doesn't like rude people in AEW, but that if they were issuing a challenge for a match at some point in the future, herself and Jay were more than happy to accept.

Newell has been back on the independent scene for almost a year at the time of writing after being released from her WWE contract in November 2024. Her release was actually the second time that Newell had been released after initially being let go in 2021. As for Alize, she has traveled around the world since making her professional wrestling debut in 2014, and on top of being Newell's real-life partner (as well as her kayfabe rival on the indies), long-time AEW fans will recall her making sporadic appearances between 2019 and 2021, including a match on "AEW Dynamite" against Awesome Kong in 2019.