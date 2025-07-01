Former WWE Star Tegan Nox Explains How Second Release Was Different

Three years after her initial one, Tegan Nox experienced her second release from WWE in November 2024, this time alongside Indi Hartwell and Baron Corbin. The in-ring veteran opened up about the difference between the two during a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"The first time was totally out of the blue," Nox said. "That knocked me for six, wasn't expecting as such. I was devastated. However, the second time around, I kind of had a feeling that it was coming. I don't know why I had this feeling, but it was something inside me that was like, okay, you need to prepare yourself because I think this is it.

"The second time around, it gave me a different perspective of I went into the first time with high hopes. Oh, I just got signed, this is great, this is where I want to be and living in dream world," she continued. "Whereas the second time around I came back more realistic and I'm like, okay, cool. Obviously, this is a business. They're going to do what they think is best for business. I need to be what is best for business, But unfortunately, something just wasn't clicking. I don't know if it was me, them, or a mixture of us both."

Overall, Nox felt more prepared for her departure from WWE the second time it happened. Still, she admits that it did sting a little.

Following her return to WWE in December 2022, Nox briefly teamed with Liv Morgan, and even pursued the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Nox faced various opponents throughout 2023, including then-NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch and her former tag partner Natalya. Her last match under the WWE banner came in July 2024, when she took on Blair Davenport ahead of "WWE SmackDown" in Toronto. Outside of the company, she performs as Nixon Newell.

