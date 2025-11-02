Former WWE Star Nixon Newell Makes In-Ring Debut In AEW Women's Tag Match

A year out from her WWE release, Nixon Newell (formerly known as Tegan Nox) is now making moves in All Elite Wrestling.

Newell took her first steps inside an AEW ring on Saturday's edition of "AEW Collision," in which she and Miranda Alize took on Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir in tag team competition. Newell and Alize immediately charged at their opponents after the opening bell, first knocking Shafir off the apron then double teaming Bayne with a flurry of kicks and strikes. Newell and Alize continued their offense with a pair of running uppercuts on Bayne in the corner before unloading a big boot and a cannonball. As if he were foreshadowing, Jon Moxley, seated at the commentary desk, then asked what would happen if one made Bayne angry. Unfortunately for Newell and Alize, they soon found out.

In the match's closing moments, Bayne launched Newell and Alize across the ring with a double German suplex. Shafir followed with a hard kick and slam to Newell. While Shafir then locked Alize in the Mother's Milk submission, Bayne nailed Newell with a running Liger Bomb for the win.

Looking ahead, Shafir and Bayne will collide with Anna Jay and Tay Melo in the opening round of the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. Shafir recently replaced Penelope Ford due to an elbow injury.

Regarding Newell's future in AEW, that has yet to be seen. As of last week, she and Alize were not believed to be under contract with the company. The pair first appeared on the October 25 episode of "Collision," where they confronted Melo and Jay backstage.