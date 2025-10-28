Backstage News On Whether AEW Has Signed Former WWE Star Nixon Newell (Fka Tegan Nox)

Plenty happened on "AEW Collision" this past Saturday, but the most surprising moment was arguably the appearances of Miranda Alize and Nixon Newell, who many will remember as former WWE star Tegan Nox. Some may not be that surprised by Alize showing up, given that she's wrestled for AEW and ROH in the past. But some were surprised to see Newell, who has largely been out of sight since her WWE release, to the point Newell once expressed frustration over the lack of bookings she was getting.

Naturally, Alize and Newell's appearance has led to some wondering if both could be signed to an AEW deal. On Tuesday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer explored the possibility, but seemed to be under the impression that neither Alize nor Newell were under contract. However, it does appear that they have an opportunity to get signed, should they perform well.

"I didn't get the impression that they're signed to a deal, as much as they're being brought in for a tag team match," Meltzer said. "Kind of like 'If you do good...' whatever. I don't know. I haven't heard that they're signed or anything. But we'll see."

Alize and Newell were seen on "Collision" confronting Anna Jay and Tay Melo, one of the eight tag teams set to compete in the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships. While the two teams appeared to agree to a match, it has not yet been announced for either "AEW Dynamite" or "AEW Collision" this week, leaving it a mystery as to when Newell will be making her AEW in-ring debut.

