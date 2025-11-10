Sami Zayn Reflects On WWE Career & Future Goals: 'I Feel Like I'm On The 99th Floor'

Throughout his 23-year career, Sami Zayn has nearly accomplished everything that there is to do in professional wrestling, with being a four-time Intercontinental Champion, his work on the independent scene and main eventing WrestleMania having been some of his most notable accomplishments. However, winning a world title in WWE has been the one accolade that has eluded Zayn over the years, and during a recent interview with the "Toronto Sun," he admitted that he still wants to become a world champion, but feels his resume is still impressive without the achievement.

"I feel like I'm on the 99th floor, which is an extremely hard place to get to and I just need to get to the 100th," Zayn explained. "I've already done so much more than I ever thought I would as a kid, as even when I signed my WWE contract. And then even after being in WWE for years, I've just accomplished so much more than I ever thought I would on so many different levels and I've got so many great experiences. For me, this is all gravy at this point ... winning the world title is the elusive one. I wouldn't mind winning that one. If I don't ever win it, that's okay because then I'm still in pretty good company, as in my opinion, one of the better guys to ever have done this without winning the world title."