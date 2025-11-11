Kabuki Warriors Beat Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Win WWE Women's Tag Titles On Raw

The Kabuki Warriors won the Women's Tag Team Championship for the third time with a win over Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in the main event of "WWE Raw."

Flair and Bliss were making the sixth defense of their titles since dethroning Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez at SummerSlam in August, with the former champions having emerged as the new number one contenders with a win over Lyra Valkyria and Bayley – the previous challengers – last Monday. What transpired eventually devolved into a singles clash between Flair and Asuka in the ring while their partners, Bliss and Kairi Sane, respectively, fought on the outside.

Nia Jax and Lash Legend emerged at ringside towards the closing stretch, targeting Bliss and thus isolating Flair. Asuka and Sane worked over Flair together, the former holding her down as the latter delivered the InSane Elbow for the winning pinfall and the titles, ending the champions' reign at 100 days.

Flair and Bliss had been working towards the record for most successful title defenses, falling just short of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler's reign in 2021 with six successful defenses in 103 days as champions. With their third title win, the Kabuki Warriors are now second only to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez with the most reigns at four.