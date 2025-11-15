Rikishi Names Fellow WWE Alum Who Deserves Hall Of Fame Induction & Creative Role

Rikishi has vouched for Al Snow as a potential replacement for Road Dogg as the lead writer on "SmackDown."

Rikishi, while discussing the declining ratings of "SmackDown" on his "Rikishi Fatu – Off The Top" podcast, spoke fondly about his relationship with Road Dogg — an important member of the "SmackDown" writing team — and the ties between the Anoaʻi family and the Armstrongs, which go back several decades. He stated that he respects and loves him, and understands that he may not have a say in every decision on "SmackDown," but feels someone else may need to take his place, naming Al Snow as a possible contender for the role.

"And so a guy that I know and that I feel that can step into that same type of position, I'd have to go with Al Snow. Al Snow, big shoutout to OVW out there in Louisville, Kentucky. You see, he's opened up his thing there to be able to give the kids a shot, an opportunity to be able to, you know, be up underneath the lights and get some recognition, access, opportunity, exposure for a lot of those kids out there. He's doing a great job. And Al's been in the business for 30 years, man. So, he kind of knows how to, you know, work underneath pressure. He kind of knows how to run things, one of the best workers," said Rikishi.

Rikishi feels that Snow has earned a place in the WWE Hall of Fame, not just for his contributions in the ring but outside of it, too.

"I feel like Al still doesn't get the props that he deserves, and he's one of those cats that I feel should be in the Hall of Fame. You know, for many reasons, let's not talk about the grind of what he's done back in the day in the business to be able to become a great worker like that."

He praised Snow for being able to adapt to any character that he was given, to further highlight why he deserves a Hall of Fame induction.