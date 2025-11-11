WWE Star Maxxine Dupri Looks Back On Disappointing Performance In Rhea Ripley Match

During her first year as a professional wrestler, Maxxine Dupri had the opportunity to wrestle Rhea Ripley on "WWE Raw" in just her sixth match on television. Unfortunately, it only took Ripley two minutes to defeat Dupri, but it wasn't the brevity of the contest that the 28-year-old was upset about, as she explained on "Insight" that being anxious during the match led to a poor performance in the ring.

"I was so excited to be working with Rhea, she's incredible. She's so kind. She's so giving in our sport. I was so nervous and I just again felt like I did not perform to the best of my ability," Dupri said. "This is why I love doing 'NXT' live events, is it's learning how to perform while you're so nervous because I think that's where the timing in the ring feels off for me is when I'm too nervous. And I feel like that was a large part of my mistakes in that match. I came back from that match pretty upset just with myself cause I just felt like I did her an injustice. Felt like I did myself an injustice ... that was the moment that I was like, 'Okay, I've like got to go back to the drawing board.'"

Dupri continued to share that her former Alpha Academy mentor Chad Gable offered his support following the match, as she was emotional backstage and he reassured her that they'll work together to learn from the experience. She also admitted that she'd like to work with Ripley again in order to redeem herself for her performance.

