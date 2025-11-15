Baron Von Raschke Recalls Developing Iconic Heel Character In Verne Gagne's AWA

Fritz Von Erich originally popularized the Iron Claw finisher, which has since been passed down to his son and grandsons, Marshall and Ross. However, the move was also used by other heels in the industry, most notably Baron Von Raschke. At 85 years old, Von Raschke has largely stepped away from the industry, but the legend appeared on the "Busted Open Radio" not too long ago, where he recalled his entry into pro wrestling and being trained by Verne Gagne.

"I broke into the professional wrestling business after a long amateur career. I went to an Omaha pro wrestling TV shoot, and introduced myself to Verne Gagne, and he knew who I was from my amateur career," Von Raschke recalled, noting that Gagne took to him for some reason and took him under his wing and trained him on his ranch. "And that lasted for several weeks, and he said, 'Well, if you're gonna be a pro wrestler, you better learn the business.'"

Von Raschke admitted that he was not from Germany at all, despite portraying a German character, but pushed through his promos anyway, inspired by a sentiment that Mad Dog Vachon instilled in him.

"I believe to this day -still believe- that it's the microphone that sells the tickets," he explained. "He was a mad god, he really, really was a hard worker."

Von Raschke further recalled eventually becoming friends with Vachon and becoming a tag team thereafter.

