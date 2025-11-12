El Grande Americano Dethroned As Speed Champion On WWE NXT

Jasper Troy defeated El Grande Americano to become the new WWE Speed Champion during "WWE NXT."

El Grande Americano had been WWE Speed Champion since Chad Gable's iteration of the character wrested the title from Dragon Lee in May. Gable made one defense of the title the following month before sustaining an injury which sidelined him, with Ludwig Kaiser taking on the mantle and continuing the reign, making what would have been his first defense against Troy. Troy had won a tournament with victories over Zachary Wentz and Axiom in the semi-finals and final to earn his opportunity, having failed at attempts for the NXT Championship since graduating as Season One's winner of "WWE LFG: Legends and Future Greats."

Troy and Grande worked a typical back-and-forth contest in the opening stages of the five-minute match, with Los Americanos Rayo and Bravo stood at ringside in support of the luchador. They factored into the bout as Troy went to the outside to get his chain, grabbing it from him before being ejected by the referee.

That distraction allowed Grande to hit a suicide dive onto Troy on the outside, taking control inside the ring and going to place a metal plate on the turnbuckle. He was likewise caught by the referee, taking the plate away as Troy connected with a splash and a Black Hole slam for the winning pinfall and the title, ending Grande's reign at 191 days.