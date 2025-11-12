WWE NXT Champion Ricky Saints Outlasts Trick Williams In Punishing Title Match

Ricky Saints defeated Trick Williams in a Last Man Standing match to retain the NXT Championship in the main event of "WWE NXT."

The match saw much of Williams punishing the champion and his bandaged torso, incorporating steel chairs, kendo sticks, and a trash can into the equation. He drove him through a chair with an uranage, following up with a trashcan shot in the corner before clearing the announcer's desk to put him through.

Saints fought out, struggling back to his feet as Williams charged at him with speed. He moved out of the way, sending Williams crashing through the barricade as he got back in the ring and grabbed a kendo stick.

Saints then proceeded to batter Williams with it, dropping it only to find a chair and continue beating his opponent down with it before demanding the referee make the count. Williams had started climbing to his feet when Saints struck him down with a spear, but again Williams got to his feet as Saints looked for the Roshambo.

Williams fought out of it, taking the action to the outside once again and clattering Saints with the steel steps for another count. Williams halted Saints' rise with a Trick Shot, and once again, as Saints tried to get back up, Williams slammed him onto the steps.

Saints beat the count once more and tried for a spear to Williams, only to be sent crashing through the drywall at ringside. The fight continued and was taken into the crowd, Saints connecting with a spear from the seats through the announcer's desk, and Williams unable to answer the count for the champion to retain.

As the show went off air, Oba Femi's music signaled his return to confront the NXT Champion for the first time since losing the title to him at No Mercy.