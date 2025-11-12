Mick Foley Names 2004 WWE PPV Match As Favorite Of His Wrestling Career

When looking back on Mick Foley's in-ring resume, many fans will point to his iconic Hell In A Cell match with The Undertaker or his WWE Championship Street Fight with Triple H as his best performances. However, the hardcore legend recently explained in an interview on "Insight" that the match he's most proud of came near the end of his WWE career in a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere contest against one of the hottest young stars in the industry at the time.

"My favorite match was Backlash against Randy Orton. The crazy thing is if he has a new favorite, I don't want to know about it ... he's technically probably had better matches, but the idea of being in that spot. People ask me like, 'Well, you made somebody,' No one person makes anybody. It takes a lot of people, a lot of factors, and even if the bases were loaded for Randy, it was still up to him to knock it out of the park."

Foley also reflected on cancelling a public appearance at a community college to arrive at the arena a day earlier and meet with Orton at the hotel beforehand, which he thought improved their performance in the ring.

"Randy came up to my room and for only the second time in my entire career I had an A through Z plan and I'll never forget he was just taking it all in ... I don't know if we could have had that type of match if I'd [hadn't] gone through that speaking engagement."

Foley explained that another key factor to his match with Orton being a success was WWE executive Michael Hayes getting them more time for the contest once he was informed of all the dangerous spots and creative ideas they had planned.

