Mick Foley Discusses The Varying Reactions He Got From WWE Hell In A Cell Match

As much as professional wrestling is about feats of athleticism, it's also about storytelling. Comedy, drama, shock, and awe all play an important role in a match, and can become an important factor in making an event memorable. For example, fans are still talking about the Hell in a Cell match featuring Mankind and The Undertaker 25 years after the classic bout.

However, Mick Foley has had a plethora of feelings about this iconic moment from his career since he went sailing off the cage and through the Spanish announce table back at King of the Ring 1998. After rewatching the fabled match with "The Phenom" and providing new commentary for WWE, the "Hardcore Legend" continued the discussion about it on his podcast, "Foley Is Pod," where he shared that he didn't initially cherish their performance as much as he does now. But thanks to "The Deadman," perspectives were shifted around a bit.

"I resented the match for years to follow," Foley said. "It was a long journey for me to accept it and to appreciate it and come to love it. It just overshadowed everything else I did and it was the only thing people wanted to talk to me about ... My route to appreciating it was in part when Undertaker came to my event in Austin, Texas. I think it was 2013 ... He goes, 'What you and I did that night will outlive us both.' ... I remember driving back to my hotel feeling like a weight was off my shoulders. He'd put it and framed it in such a way that I realized this was something to really be proud of and appreciate ... We don't get to choose what touches other people, so I have come to appreciate it."