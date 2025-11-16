Layla Details How A MySpace Message Led To Her WWE Career

Together with Michelle McCool, Layla El was one of the most prominent names in WWE's Divas division and enjoyed two lengthy reigns with the division's top championships. In a recent interview with "Wombreezy," Layla looked back at her entry into the industry and how a MySpace message started her off in the world of professional wrestling.

"When I moved to Miami, ... they had a platform out – social media platform – called MySpace," she recalled. "I remember I was on there and there was a lady that reached out, and she was like, 'We're looking for women,' and I literally laughed it off. I was like, 'What? Wrestling?' I was like, no way!"

She then took a few days, looked into the message, and decided to humor them by going in for an audition. Layla ending up making it to the end of the Divas Search.

"I didn't think I was going to get anywhere, to be honest with you." Layla did, however, express that the scariest part was seeing The Miz get booed after he messed up, but claimed that she simply went with it. "It ended up being like the best thing that ever happened to me," she expressed.

Layla was also asked if she could sum up her entire wrestling career in one word and simply said it was "amazing," while fondly smiling. "I couldn't have asked for anything more, you know?" she expressed. "A young girl, came all the way from London, England, being the first British Diva? Amazing. Unbelievable, right?"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wombreezy" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.