Former WWE Star Layla El Celebrates Tag Partner Michelle McCools' Hall Of Fame News

Next weekend, WWE fans and figures will gather for the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony, with names such as Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Lex Luger, and Michelle McCool being honored in this year's class. Former WWE Divas Champion Layla El confirmed her attendance for the ceremony on "Busted Open Radio," noting that it specifically comes with the aim of supporting McCool, her former tag team partner.

"It's an achievement for Michelle, 100%. She deserves this on her own merit, her own career, even before LayCool was even a factor," Layla said. "So for me, I'm going to be there. It's huge for me because I want to celebrate my best friend. I want to sit there. I want to enjoy her getting her moment."

"Anything associated with Michelle, I know I'm going to be associated with her with LayCool always," she added. "That will always be something that her and I will share, a bond that will always be with us until the day we die, but to me, I want to be like, 'Oh yes, Michelle, my partner, it's my accomplishment,' but I can't do that. This is her accomplishment. This is on her own, standing on her own merit, and I'm just 100% proud of her, here to support her, and show her love."

Together known as LayCool, Layla and McCool became the unofficial co-WWE Women's Champions when the former pinned "The Glamazon" Beth Phoenix in 2010 during a two-on-one handicap match for the title. Elsewhere in her career, McCool enjoyed two reigns as Divas Champion and another two as Women's Champion before leaving WWE in May 2011. Years later, she returned to the ring for WWE Evolution and a trio of Royal Rumble matches.

