TNA Champ Mike Santana Reflects On Sobriety Journey

As his fall into addiction worsened, Santana could no longer hide his actions from his daughter, who ended up including her worries about him in her yearly letter to Santa. "I think she was at her grandmother's house at the time and her grandmother had told her mom and stuff like that, and that's when it was like: alright, this is enough!" he recalled. "It was brought to my attention and that was my rock bottom." Santana recalled how addiction and drugs were prevalent in the house he grew up, and he realized that he'd started to give his daughter the life he vowed she'd never have.

"It was just like: nah, I can't do this. And I'm thankful, to this day, man, because if it wasn't for that letter – if it wasn't for, you know, my family and their support, I wouldn't be here today," he added. "I'm thankful, man, because I remind myself every day."

Recalling the letter, the former AEW star admitted it made him feel lower than he's ever been, as he realized that his daughter fully understood what was happening. "Her mom told me straight up after that, she was like: 'Either you get yourself clean and you get yourself together, or we're gone.' And she had every right. And that was it; that was all I needed."

