Eric Bischoff Breaks Down Issues With WCW/ECW Invasion Of WWE

The WCW/ECW Invasion angle looked good on paper, as somehow WWE seemed to keep both promotion, at least in name only, alive after purchasing them, and could make the acquired talent come over into their new promotion with the loyal fanbases they had. Unfortunately, as any fans around the time will remember, the angle fell apart and seemed to be more of a humiliation ritual for most of the stars from WCW and ECW involved.

"It was ridiculous," Eric Bischoff expressed about The Invasion angle during an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, slamming the utilization of Shane and Stephanie McMahon's roles in the storyline. "There's no 'why,' and what little 'why' there was in regard to Shane and his motivation, and Stephanie hers? It was so poorly developed and executed, and it just wasn't believable."

Bischoff further expressed that the McMahon siblings going against their father as the 'owners' of WCW and ECW was cheesy, but could've been really good, but neither of them seemed committed to their characters.

"There's no tension. There's no conflict. There's no pretense of conflict," he added, further criticizing the storyline, or rather lack thereof, in his opinion, and again maintained that nobody bought into the angle at all.

"You got no story. You have no anticipation. You got no reality. Looking for a surprise somewhere down the road? And yeah, you're going to give us some action, but right now you're batting one out of five," Bischoff opined.