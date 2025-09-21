WWE's 'Invasion' Was A Mistake Nobody Can Forget

In 2001, WCW's television shows were canceled by its parent company, and all of the promotion's assets were sold to WWE. While the acquisition did not automatically include talent contracts, WWE had the option of buying out willing performers and bringing them over. Once the deal was done, Vince McMahon began signing a significant number of those former WCW stars in preparation for a major storyline. Fulfilling the fantasies of countless wrestling fans, WWE intended to stage a WCW Invasion.

Sadly, it wouldn't turn out the way most had hoped, and is today remembered as a mistake by most fans. After Shane McMahon first announced on TV that he'd acquired WCW in March, the full Invasion didn't begin until months later. Lance Storm became the first WCW performer to debut that May, and though Storm is a perfectly capable wrestler, the moment was indicative of the entire storyline.

Most of WCW's biggest names wouldn't be involved, and the storyline instead became wrapped up in the McMahon family soap opera. Many of the performers on WCW's side were midcarders, or had a tenuous connection to the company. There were some exciting additions who took part, such as Booker T, but it soon became evident people like Sting and Goldberg weren't showing up right away. Even the addition of ECW stars like Rob Van Dam couldn't salvage the mess.