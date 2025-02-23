Mistakes WWE Wants You To Forget

WWE has long been the juggernaut of professional wrestling, with the track record of huge events, like recording-breaking gates at WrestleManias and SummerSlams, excellent, five star matches, Hall of Fame talents, and unforgettable moments to prove it. The company has made huge moves on the business side of things, most recently moving its flagship show "WWE Raw" to Netflix in a historic effort and before that, merging with UFC to create TKO Group Holdings. Sometimes it seems like WWE has never been off its game, but that couldn't be farther from the truth.

It hasn't always been just major business deals and giant WrestleMania stages for WWE. From scandals, to lawsuits, to talent even jumping to the competition that the company won't even admit exists, there have been quite a few misses in WWE, especially in recent memory. WWE has almost fumbled the bag when it comes to various aspects of its storylines, like attempting to change up the WrestleMania 40 main event to the outrage of fans, to the booking of the legendary John Cena.

There are plenty of mistakes that WWE would like fans to forget ever happened. Things like airing specials during tragedies before they had details, to ending the most historic streak in wrestling history, to a more simple fact of not pushing fan-favorites, WWE has had plenty of swings and misses in its history.