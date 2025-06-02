Wrestling World Reacts To R-Truth's WWE Departure

By Sam Palmer
R-Truth at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Wwe/Getty Images

The wrestling world is still in a state of shock following the news that R-Truth will be leaving WWE when his contract expires in the near future. Real name Ron Killings, R-Truth was originally signed to WWE's developmental system back in 1999 before eventually debuting on the main roster as K-Kwik in 2000. He would be released a year later, but after a successful run in TNA Wrestling, which also saw him win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, he would re-sign with WWE in 2008 under the R-Truth name and would be a fixture of the company's roster for 17 years.

Given how beloved Truth was backstage, as well as by the WWE fans, many roster members have taken to social media to not only thank the 53 year old for being an inspiration, but also shared their favorite memories with him. One group that Truth tried to become a member of in 2024 was The Judgment Day, who never really took to the veteran, but following the news that he was leaving the company, both Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley shared their love for Truth on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Someone who did know Truth very well was his Awesome Truth tag team partner The Miz. Despite initially teaming up in the early 2010s, they would eventually win the WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40 in April 2024. Upon hearing the news, The Miz penned a heartfelt message on his X page.

Other members of the WWE roster took to social media to send their love to Truth, as did some former WWE Superstars such as current AEW star Ricochet, who told Truth to go and enjoy his life, and the recently departed Shotzi, who also did not have her contract renewed by WWE earlier this year.

