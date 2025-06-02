Wrestling World Reacts To R-Truth's WWE Departure

The wrestling world is still in a state of shock following the news that R-Truth will be leaving WWE when his contract expires in the near future. Real name Ron Killings, R-Truth was originally signed to WWE's developmental system back in 1999 before eventually debuting on the main roster as K-Kwik in 2000. He would be released a year later, but after a successful run in TNA Wrestling, which also saw him win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, he would re-sign with WWE in 2008 under the R-Truth name and would be a fixture of the company's roster for 17 years.

Given how beloved Truth was backstage, as well as by the WWE fans, many roster members have taken to social media to not only thank the 53 year old for being an inspiration, but also shared their favorite memories with him. One group that Truth tried to become a member of in 2024 was The Judgment Day, who never really took to the veteran, but following the news that he was leaving the company, both Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley shared their love for Truth on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In all seriousness, this is literally so heartbreaking... Thank you Truth 🖤 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) June 1, 2025

Someone who did know Truth very well was his Awesome Truth tag team partner The Miz. Despite initially teaming up in the early 2010s, they would eventually win the WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40 in April 2024. Upon hearing the news, The Miz penned a heartfelt message on his X page.

Forming Awesome Truth with you was one of the best runs of my career. No one made me laugh harder. Your energy, heart, and smile lit up every room...and every arena. You're not one of a kind, you're one in a lifetime. Love you, Truth. Keep shining. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RU6UaDXGSx — The Miz (@mikethemiz) June 1, 2025

Other members of the WWE roster took to social media to send their love to Truth, as did some former WWE Superstars such as current AEW star Ricochet, who told Truth to go and enjoy his life, and the recently departed Shotzi, who also did not have her contract renewed by WWE earlier this year.

Thank you for everything you've done for the business, the doors you opened and being a real OG to the whole locker room. Taught me a lot about the game and how to navigate this business. Ron Killings is timeless! 🙏🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/SIrS3UzDQu pic.twitter.com/FQU2yWT0kx — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) June 1, 2025

I love @RonKillings It's guaranteed joy when he's a part of a segment.. He's also my dad's favorite WWE Superstar of all time. The McAfees are bummed aht but we all know R Truth will continue to bless the world with his BIG ass brain 🗣🗣 THANK YOU TRUTH pic.twitter.com/ZswYMvQIzi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 1, 2025

No one made me laugh backstage more than Ron. I've known this man for 13 years. He treated me like a brother from the very first day. Never saw him in a bad mood. A man who spread kindness and joy every chance he could. https://t.co/YBO8gaGEfN — Ettore "Big E" Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 1, 2025

I've said many times that there are a few people in this industry for whom I have unlimited respect, love and admiration for. @RonKillings is at the very top of that list. An incredible, timeless performer with an unmatched ability to entertain and bring a smile to anyone he... — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 1, 2025

You're an amazing talent and an even better person. Go enjoy your life unc! — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) June 1, 2025