Ricochet On Whether Leaving WWE To Join AEW Was The Correct Choice

Ricochet made the jump from WWE to AEW this past August when he debuted in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In. Throughout the latter half of Ricochet's run in WWE, fans questioned if the former Intercontinental Champion would be better utilized in AEW, especially since the company is more suited to his high-flying ability and in-ring style. Ricochet has reflected on his decision to work for AEW on "Barstool Rasslin'," explaining that he's pleased with his involvement within the company thus far and does not regret his choice to leave WWE.

"I think I made the 100% correct choice and it's been amazing so far, and just being in the back with the boys and talking to Tony [Khan] and really being able to go out there and start to tell some stories and really get the people involved, I think has been awesome so far ... I came here because you know everybody wants to be the man, everybody wants to win the championship and I had my chance and it didn't happen yet, but that doesn't mean it's not going to happen eventually. But I 100% am so happy with the decision I made."

Ricochet also touched on his debut for AEW, explaining that he was nervous about the reception from the audience in attendance but was very satisfied with the ovation from the crowd at Wembley Stadium once he walked through the curtain. Since then, he has fought the likes of Konosuke Takeshita and his old rival Will Ospreay.

