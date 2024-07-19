Cody Rhodes Discusses Finding Out He Might Not Main Event WWE WrestleMania 40

While Cody Rhodes ultimately headlined WrestleMania 40 Sunday and dethroned Roman Reigns to become Undisputed WWE Champion, for some time it seemed like "The American Nightmare" wouldn't finish his story. Recently, Rhodes appeared on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," where he recalled first finding out that his main event match might not happen.

Rhodes looked back at his Royal Rumble win, and pointed out how after securing the victory, he was hunched over on the mat and apologizing because Triple H had already informed him that his championship dream would likely not happen at WrestleMania 40. "It was the lowest I've ever felt, but also, I just won the Royal Rumble for the second time. That's a life-changing moment. How can you not appreciate that and enjoy it and feel it? But that was a very rough day."

Following this, Rhodes also recalled trying his best to hide the news he got from Triple H around that time, and having to look in the eyes of his peers, like CM Punk, and wondering if he somehow knew what was going to happen. "I never had this discussion with him, do you know what's happening? But it was also, I freely discuss it because the documentary is out there and everyone's told their story and all that, but it was just a very, very tough day."

