WWE Fans Crash Out Over Unexpected MITB Return

Following the unexpected news of WWE opting not to renew the contract of Ron "R-Truth" Killings, the usually divided wrestling fanbase united together across social media to convey their disapproval and disappointment in the decision. These feelings later translated to WWE television as well, with the live audiences chanting "We Want Truth" at "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," and WWE Money in the Bank. In a rare case, the demands of the WWE Universe were then fulfilled through Truth's return during the main event of Money in the Bank on June 7.

Naturally, many fans' initial reactions centered on shock, so much so that Truth's resurgence is widely considered to be the "OMG" moment of the entire MITB premium live event. Some even cite it as one of the best in several years. X user @OfWebsAndChaos expressed their disbelief by writing "R-Truth!!!! Holy s***!!! Wow. Just wow. My mind is blown. That was so unexpected and I loved it! What a pop he got too. Absolutely epic!" Others similarly paired their astonishment with mind-blown emojis.

The official Major League Baseball account was equally as astounded as proven by their gif of Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez with the caption "Seeing R-Truth return out of nowhere at Money in the Bank."

Seeing R-Truth return out of nowhere at Money in the Bank pic.twitter.com/95La7c4ixT — MLB (@MLB) June 8, 2025

Beyond the shock, an abundance of wrestling fans are overjoyed for the former WWE Tag Team Champion's return, with one stating that it "feels like Christmas." Another emphatically exclaimed that "R TRUTH IS BACK!!!!! LETS F***ING GOOOOOO!!!!!"

Like WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley, some of that happiness came with an emotional display as members of the fanbase admitted to getting teary eyed. Gifs of people crying tears of joy were also prevalent.

stop i actually got a little teary eyed seeing r-truth come back pic.twitter.com/72AixBuhwx — Dawn 🌼💫 (@dawnfordays) June 8, 2025

Another in-ring performer seemingly as beloved as R-Truth is Dakota Kai, whom WWE released from her contract last month. Following Truth's comeback, though, a number of netizens are calling for Kai to do the same, with a "We Want Kota" movement already spreading across X and other platforms. Kai is in the midst of a 90-day non-compete clause.