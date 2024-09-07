The Undertaker Gets Candid About Botched Tag Match At WWE Crown Jewel 2018

Crown Jewel 2018 remains one of the most controversial iterations of the PLE largely due to the tag team match between The Brothers of Destruction and D-Generation X. By 2018, all four men were well past their prime, and the match is regarded by many as a disaster, a sentiment shared by The Undertaker too.

During an episode of his "Six Feet Under" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said that he and Kane never had any discussions ahead of the feud. He then recalled how them Chokeslamming Triple H and Shawn Michaels after "The Deadman's" match with "The Game" in Australia, set up the Crown Jewel bout. He also admitted how they all convinced Michaels to come out of retirement for the match.

"I don't even think we started talking about anything until like (...) there wasn't any thought like anybody calling anybody (...) we just rolled into Saudi Arabia," he claimed.

The Undertaker admitted that the match began badly and continued to spiral, and the four men were upset with the match and all of them suffered unfortunate setbacks. "It was just a complete disaster and train wreck," Undertaker admitted.

He added that the quality of the match was poor because all of them hadn't been competing regularly for a long time.